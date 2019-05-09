Carol Wynne Sutton passed away on May 1, 2019 in Lehigh Acres. She was born on Jan. 29, 1956 in Fort Campbell, Ky. She was loved by many and known for her selfless service to family and friends, as well as her church. A loving mother, daughter, sister, wife and grandmother, Carol enjoyed all things Disney, Elvis and spending time with her family. She worked for 45 years in the finance department for the Hendry County School Board.
Carol leaves behind her loving mother, June Guy; husband, Greg Sutton; children, Christy Pagan and Gregory; four adorable grandchildren, Kelsey, Ethan, Noah and Caleb; two sisters, Robin and Lisa. She was preceded in death by her father, Luther Glenwood Tirey.
A celebration of her life was held at the Labelle Church of God on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial followed at the Ft. Denaud Cemetery.
Celebration arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 9, 2019