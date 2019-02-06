Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Gann Keller. View Sign

LAKE PLACID - Caroline Gann Keller passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 28, 2019, with her family surrounding her.

Carol was born Oct. 9, 1947 in Pahokee to parents John and Annie George Gann.

Carol grew up in Clewiston and graduated from Clewiston High School in 1964.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Brad Keller; and her wonderful children, Sophia (Craig) VanGorder, Victoria (Cindy) Hanna, Molly Shaw, Krista (Joe) Brakke and Annie Keller: six beloved grandchildren, Sydney, Nolan, Grace, Calvin, Joel, and Isaac. She is also survived by her two sisters, Sandra (James) Ingram, and Rebecca (Bill) Young; and her brother, Dennis (Nell) Gann. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Carol was a devoted pastor's wife, mother and friend. She and her husband served congregations in Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Vermont. Her love for others was evident in fostering 12 children, four exchange students and many sons and daughters who called her mom.

Her smile was infectious and her sense of humor were her trade mark of a life that was characteristic of being a follower of Jesus.

There was a visitation time with the family from 10 a.m., a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lake Placid, 119 East Royal Palm Street. Bishop Tony Miller officiated.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Good Shepard Hospice, 1110 Hammock Rd. Sebring, Fla.





Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 6, 2019

