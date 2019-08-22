Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 330 N. Main Street LaBelle , FL View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 330 N. Main Street LaBelle , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 9, 1946 – Aug. 17, 2019

Carolyn Erwin, of LaBelle, Fla.; N. Fort Myers, Fla. and Murphy, N.C., passed from life on Aug. 17, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident in Cape Coral, Fla. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Granny, Great Granny, Sister, Aunt, and Beloved Friend.

She was born in Jennings, Fla. in 1946. Carolyn grew up and attended school in Ft. Myers. She married William Erwin in 1964 and they raised three children together in North Fort Myers. Carolyn's children, Bill, Shealia and Heather were her pride and joy.

Carolyn worked and retired from Lee Memorial Hospital as a respiratory therapist.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bill Erwin. She is survived by her son, William Joseph Erwin, Jr. (Stacey) of Cape Coral; two daughters, Shealia Erwin (Martha) of North Carolina, Heather Holt of LaBelle; six grandchildren, Shane Erwin, Austin Holt, Aydin Holt, Austin Werst, Tyler Poling and Jordyn Poling; and three great grandchildren, Cayden, Riley, and Bristyl.

Carolyn devoted her life to taking care of everyone. She especially enjoyed baking for family and friends, gardening, and was an avid book collector and reader. She was known to be the family historian with a wealth of knowledge. Words to describe our Mom: Loving, Intelligent, Strong, Hard Working, Generous, and yes, Ornery. We will love her with all of our hearts and will miss her forever.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 330 N. Main Street, LaBelle, FL 33935. Gathering of Family and Friends will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the Memorial Service at 11 a.m.





