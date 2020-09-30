1/1
Cassandra Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cassandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cassandra Martin, 69
OKEECHOBEE - Cassandra Martin, a Life long resident of Okeechobee, and was born in Sebring, Florida, was called by the lord on September 20, 2020 and will be missed by her life long family and friends.
Cassandra was a member of The New St. Stephens AME Church in Okeechobee. She was an Educator; she served Okeechobee County for 35 years. Cassandra loved to teach, her passion was to help people, and she was a very passionate person and believed in god. Her family was the most important part of her life.
Ms. Martin is survived by her sons, Anthony Russell of Okeechobee, Whitney Gainer of Okeechobee, James Gainer of Miami, Florida, and Leonard Gainer of Okeechobee, Florida. Also, her uncle, Jerome Johnson of Indiantown, Florida; and many godchildren, she especially loved her Josiah Smith with many nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Arrie Martin.
A Memorial service was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory, Okeechobee, Florida. Reverend Dalastine Yates Officiated.
Arrangements are under the care of Seawinds Funeral Home, Okeechobee, Florida.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.okeechobeeseawinds.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seawinds Funeral Home
3833 SE 18th Terrace
Okeechobee, FL 34974
(863) 357-7283
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved