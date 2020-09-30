Cassandra Martin, 69
OKEECHOBEE - Cassandra Martin, a Life long resident of Okeechobee, and was born in Sebring, Florida, was called by the lord on September 20, 2020 and will be missed by her life long family and friends.
Cassandra was a member of The New St. Stephens AME Church in Okeechobee. She was an Educator; she served Okeechobee County for 35 years. Cassandra loved to teach, her passion was to help people, and she was a very passionate person and believed in god. Her family was the most important part of her life.
Ms. Martin is survived by her sons, Anthony Russell of Okeechobee, Whitney Gainer of Okeechobee, James Gainer of Miami, Florida, and Leonard Gainer of Okeechobee, Florida. Also, her uncle, Jerome Johnson of Indiantown, Florida; and many godchildren, she especially loved her Josiah Smith with many nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Arrie Martin.
A Memorial service was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory, Okeechobee, Florida. Reverend Dalastine Yates Officiated.
Arrangements are under the care of Seawinds Funeral Home, Okeechobee, Florida.
