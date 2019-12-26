Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cassie Marline Williams. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Send Flowers Obituary

ORTONA - Cassie Marline Williams went to her heavenly home on Dec. 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born on April 15, 1957 to Marvin and Doris Williams in Fort Myers, Fla.

Cassie is best known for her love for her family, cooking and her love for people. She got to share her love with many people through her catering business Cracker Cookin' and Caterin'. She loved her free time spending it with her family always. From Sunday dinners to vacation, she always surrounded herself with her family. She was a lifelong member of the Ortona Holiness Church and also attended Oakgrove Holiness Church.

She will always be remembered for her kindness and loving ways, her unwavering faith in God and her voice that was like listening to an angel here on earth. Her greatest joys in life were antiquing with her sister, Dorinda, vacationing with her family, spending time with her girls and their families. She was adamant about Sunday dinners all together and singing for the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Marvin and Doris Williams; two sisters, Jacklynn Danas, and Lonnell Williams; and her grandparents, Lonnie and Juanita Williams and Lola Viola Peterson Wooten.

She is survived by her three daughters, Delana Lara and her husband, Frank, Angel Kirtland and her husband, Mike, Amanda McRoy and her husband, Jonathan; two sons, Odie Marney and his wife, Resa, and Adam Marney; eight grandchildren; sisters, Dorinda Campos and her husband, Sal, Sue Heflin and her husband, Hugh; one brother, Barney Kahan and his wife, Maureen; special niece, Deona Campos; special nephew, Nathan Campos and his wife, Telina; many nieces, nephews, and her cousin, Carol Collins.

Celebration of her life was held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pavilion of Ortona Cemetery. Visitation was Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in LaBelle.





