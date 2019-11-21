LABELLE - Cathy Elaine Holt Wolfe passed away Nov. 9, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.

She was born Jan. 12, 1955 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Franklin and the late JoAnne (Terry) Holt. She was married to Howard Wolfe and he passed away on Jan. 16, 2018. She worked for the Hendry County Tax Collector's Office for many years before retiring. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, who will be dearly missed by everyone who loved and adored her. She has been a resident of the LaBelle area since moving here in 1991.

Cathy leaves behind to remember fond memories her father, Franklin Holt; two daughters, Donna Wolfe and Sheila Rossi; along with four grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael Holt and Steven Holt; plus many extended family members and close friends.

Celebration of her life was held at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Fort Denaud Cemetery with Rev. Preston Long officiating.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



