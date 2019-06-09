Okeechobee - Cecil LaRue Holmes died June 6, 2019. He was born Sept. 10, 1931 in Okeechobee to Cecil and Lucille (Blanton) Holmes. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of the Shepherds Chapel. He was a fourth generation Florida Cracker and loved to quail hunt, rope, pilot, and loved being a cowboy.
Mr. Holmes was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Bunny" M. Holmes; and sister, Glenda.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Holmes (Theresa) and Greg Holmes (Roberta), all of Okeechobee; step-grandchildren, Joyce (Chris), Ann (Jeff), Hope (Bruce), and Michelle; and step-great-grandchildren, Annarae, Boog, and Heaven.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Drum Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 9, 2019