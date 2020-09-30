Cecil Leitner, 74
Okeechobee - On Friday, September 25th, 2020, Cecil Leitner of Okeechobee, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully with family at his side.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Margie Leitner, of 56 years. He will also be missed by his four children: Josephine Dorriety (Matt), Kenneth Leitner (Janelle), Renae Lewis (Doran), and Allen Leitner. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two siblings, Dan Leitner and Leola Carter.
Cecil was preceded in death by his mother, father, two brothers, a sister, and a granddaughter.
Cecil's passion first and foremost was his family. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and traveling. He was also a volunteer member of the Okeechobee County First Responders for several years. He was a mill manager at United Feed Mill for many years before retirement.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on October 2nd, 2020, at Buxton & Bass Funeral Home, located at 400 N. Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, Fla.
Many thanks to Hospice of Okeechobee and the family and friends that gave support to Cecil. Memorial donations may be made in his name, Cecil Leitner, to Hospice of Okeechobee in lieu of flowers.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.