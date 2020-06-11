Celia M. Enriquez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Celia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LABELLE â€" Celia M. Enriquez passed away June 5, 2020 in Fort Myers.
She was born Jan. 21, 1973 in Naples, Fla., to the late Benito and Adela (Perez) Martinez.
She worked as a Payroll Clerk.
Survivors include her husband, Enrique Enriquez; three sons, Samuel Enriquez, Benito Enriquez and Jesus Pineda; one daughter, Melinda Enriquez; her mother, Adela (Perez) Martinez; one brother, Ruben Martinez; three grandchildren and one on the way.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12 pm at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle. Interment was Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle. Visitation was Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle, Fla.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved