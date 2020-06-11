LABELLE â€" Celia M. Enriquez passed away June 5, 2020 in Fort Myers.

She was born Jan. 21, 1973 in Naples, Fla., to the late Benito and Adela (Perez) Martinez.

She worked as a Payroll Clerk.

Survivors include her husband, Enrique Enriquez; three sons, Samuel Enriquez, Benito Enriquez and Jesus Pineda; one daughter, Melinda Enriquez; her mother, Adela (Perez) Martinez; one brother, Ruben Martinez; three grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12 pm at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle. Interment was Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle. Visitation was Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle, Fla.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store