Stuart - Chad Owen Woodham passed away Nov. 25, 2019. Born in West Palm Beach on Aug. 6, 1983, to Troy Woodham and Victoria Sue Mays, Chad was a resident of the lake area most of his life.
He enjoyed any outdoor activities especially being in the woods hunting or being on the water fishing.
Chad is survived by his wife, Katie Daniel, of Port Salerno; sons, Owen and Everett Woodham, both of Indiantown; father, Troy (Marcia) Woodham of Indiantown; mother, Victoria "Vicki" (John) Mays of Okeechobee; sisters, Amber (John) Couch of Port Salerno, Rebekah Bennett of Indiantown, Tiffany Jones of Lakeland; paternal grandparents, Marvin E. (Louann), Polly Woodham; and the mother of his children, Jennifer (Eric) Longshore of Indiantown.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Basinger Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 4, 2019