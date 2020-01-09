Charles Aaron Ivy (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL
33935-5072
(863)-675-2125
Obituary
LABELLE - Charles Aaron Ivy passed away Jan. 4, 2020 in LaBelle.
He was born Nov. 7, 1936 in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the late Charles Eli and Hattie Alice (Rushin) Ivy.
He retired after 20 years with the U.S. Navy
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen (Dame) Ivy; two daughters, Sharla Carol Fridblom and Vicky Denise Ivy; one brother, Clifford Dale Ivy; one sister, Bonnie Corine Barnett; grandchildren, Tabitha Ivy, and Nicholas Fridblom; two great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at a Later Date.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 9, 2020
