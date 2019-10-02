Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles B. Darling III. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM VFW Post 9528 29012 FL-78 Okeechobee , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On Sept. 23, 2019, Charles "Chuck" B. Darling III passed peacefully while in the VA Medical Center's Hospice Care unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded by family.

Chuck was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Plainfield, Vt., to Charles and Nettie (Welch) Darling. In Chuck's words, he lived a long life and a good life. His family and friends can attest to this. His upstanding character, generosity of spirit, and easygoing manner made him a cherished family member and friend. He grabbed life by the horns and enjoyed a wide array of experiences in his 80 years, including service in the U.S.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nettie; his brother, Scott; and his grandson, Billy.

He is survived by his former wives Sherry and Paula; his loving children, stepchildren and their spouses: Chucky and Janice, Penny and Noam, Jennifer and Jason, Tracy and Billy, and Rhonda and Andy; adored 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; beloved siblings, Larry and Jeanne; and many extended family members.

Please join us to celebrate Chuck's life on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the VFW Post 9528 at 29012 FL-78, Okeechobee, at 1:00 p.m. Feel free to bring a favorite memory and a dish to share.

To honor Chuck's giving and caring nature, random acts of kindness may be made in his memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice program or Fisher House at the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach by contacting 561-422-7373.





