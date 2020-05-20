Charles Bryan Lawrence
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Okeechobee â€" Charles Bryan Lawrence, Sr. died May 16, 2020. He was born April 9, 1963 in Okeechobee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. He was a member of APA Pool League and formerly umpired and coached youth football and baseball. He enjoyed shooting pool and driving his dogs around on the golf cart. He was also the longest living organ recipient.
Mr. Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lawrence.
He is survived by his son, Bryan Lawrence, Jr., of Ft. Pierce; daughter, Cherise Lawrence, of Okeechobee; mother, Judi Tremain (Jimmy Jackson); grandchildren, Hailey, Kayla, Tiffany, Justin, Sky-Anne; companion, Penny Nowlin; and brothers, Blake Lawrence (Dawn), of Okeechobee, Derek Tremain (Marrisa), of Okeechobee, and Scott Lawrence, of Alabama.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved