Okeechobee â€" Charles Bryan Lawrence, Sr. died May 16, 2020. He was born April 9, 1963 in Okeechobee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. He was a member of APA Pool League and formerly umpired and coached youth football and baseball. He enjoyed shooting pool and driving his dogs around on the golf cart. He was also the longest living organ recipient.
Mr. Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lawrence.
He is survived by his son, Bryan Lawrence, Jr., of Ft. Pierce; daughter, Cherise Lawrence, of Okeechobee; mother, Judi Tremain (Jimmy Jackson); grandchildren, Hailey, Kayla, Tiffany, Justin, Sky-Anne; companion, Penny Nowlin; and brothers, Blake Lawrence (Dawn), of Okeechobee, Derek Tremain (Marrisa), of Okeechobee, and Scott Lawrence, of Alabama.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.