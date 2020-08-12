Charles Curtis 'Curt'

Pelham, Sr., 78

Charles Curtis "Curt" Pelham, Sr., age 78, passed away Saturday evening, August 1, 2020, in Clewiston, Florida.

Curt was born to the late James Arthur and Evelyn Lavada Varnum Pelham on August 22, 1941, in Chipley, Florida. After attending Clewiston High School, Curt served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked as a master mechanic for Hendry County Schools several years. Curt also served as a dedicated member of the Clewiston Fire Department for thirty-two years, eleven of which he held the position of Fire Chief. He enjoyed growing a garden with his brother, hunting with his family, and playing with his great-grandchildren. Curt loved God, his family, and his community.

Curt is survived by his loving wife of nearly fifty-six years, Cherri Eileen McDonald Pelham and their three sons: Charles "Chuck" Curtis Pelham, Jr. (Karen), Craig Eugene Pelham (Charla), and Chad Everett Pelham (Rosa) all of Clewiston. Some of his greatest joy came from his grandchildren: Brittany Windham (Jesse), Vanessa Roque (Carlos), Bryan Pelham, Cheyanna Pelham, and Ethan Pelham along with his great-grandchildren: Landon, Addison, Paislee, and Greyson Windham and Maddox, Roman, and Jude Roque. Curt is also survived by his brothers: Wilfred Pelham (Betty), Henry Pelham (Linda), and Roy Pelham and his sisters: Joyce Johnson (Hueland) and Gloria Clark (Warren) along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Curt was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: William "Bill" and Jay Pelham and three sisters: Lucille Pelham, Victoria "Vicki" Lang, and Mildred "Bitty" Schils.

The service celebrating the life and home-going of Curt Pelham was held at 11am Monday, August 10, 2020, at New Harvest Church in Clewiston, Florida with visitation was prior to the service at 10am. Current and past members of the Clewiston Fire Department served as pallbearers. He was interred at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clewiston following the service.

"The righteous man walks in his integrity; his children are blessed after him."

Proverbs 20:7







