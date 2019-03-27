Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Okeechobee - Charles Edward Chandler died March 26, 2019. He was born April 1, 1941 in Okeechobee to the late John and Florrie (Connerly) Chandler. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a very proud patriot and loved serving our country. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Okeechobee.

Mr. Chandler was a beautiful painter, artist, and carpenter. He could build and fix nearly anything. He loved antiques and enjoyed collecting old tools. He had a true passion for life and was gentle and compassionate. After retiring from South Florida Water Management, he traveled for 20 years with his wife.

Mr. Chandler was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Diane Ogletree.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene Chandler; son, Lonnie Neal (Susie), of Woodland, Ala.; daughter, Kimberly James (Mike Edwards), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Haley, Alan, Neal, Kendra, Shawn, Corey, and Damien; great-grandchildren, R.J.; brothers, Alan Chandler and Wayne Chandler, all of Okeechobee; and a host of nieces and nephews, other family members, and close friends.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee with Pastor Mark McCarter officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Charles Edward Chandler died March 26, 2019. He was born April 1, 1941 in Okeechobee to the late John and Florrie (Connerly) Chandler. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a very proud patriot and loved serving our country. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Okeechobee.Mr. Chandler was a beautiful painter, artist, and carpenter. He could build and fix nearly anything. He loved antiques and enjoyed collecting old tools. He had a true passion for life and was gentle and compassionate. After retiring from South Florida Water Management, he traveled for 20 years with his wife.Mr. Chandler was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Diane Ogletree.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene Chandler; son, Lonnie Neal (Susie), of Woodland, Ala.; daughter, Kimberly James (Mike Edwards), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Haley, Alan, Neal, Kendra, Shawn, Corey, and Damien; great-grandchildren, R.J.; brothers, Alan Chandler and Wayne Chandler, all of Okeechobee; and a host of nieces and nephews, other family members, and close friends.Visitation will be 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee with Pastor Mark McCarter officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close