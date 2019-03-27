Okeechobee - Charles Edward Chandler died March 26, 2019. He was born April 1, 1941 in Okeechobee to the late John and Florrie (Connerly) Chandler. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a very proud patriot and loved serving our country. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Okeechobee.
Mr. Chandler was a beautiful painter, artist, and carpenter. He could build and fix nearly anything. He loved antiques and enjoyed collecting old tools. He had a true passion for life and was gentle and compassionate. After retiring from South Florida Water Management, he traveled for 20 years with his wife.
Mr. Chandler was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Diane Ogletree.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Darlene Chandler; son, Lonnie Neal (Susie), of Woodland, Ala.; daughter, Kimberly James (Mike Edwards), of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Haley, Alan, Neal, Kendra, Shawn, Corey, and Damien; great-grandchildren, R.J.; brothers, Alan Chandler and Wayne Chandler, all of Okeechobee; and a host of nieces and nephews, other family members, and close friends.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee with Pastor Mark McCarter officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 27, 2019