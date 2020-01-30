Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. (Chuck) Thiess. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles H. (Chuck) Thiess, Jr. passed away on Dec. 23, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Md. on March 12, 1930 and graduated from Patterson Park High School in 1948. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps 11th Engineering Battalion and was drum major in their reserve band. Upon his honorable discharge in Sept. 1948, Mr. Thiess joined the U.S. Navy , where he served on Underwater Demolition Team 4 until his honorable discharge in Sept. 1952. While with Team 4 he participated in the small submersible development program in the Virgin Islands and served as a swimming, physical training, and diving instructor at the Navy Basic Underwater Demolition School in Little Creek, Virginia.Upon discharge from the Navy, Mr. Thiess married Mary Hupman Gay and they celebrated their 40th anniversary just prior to her passing in 1993. He leaves behind four children, Charlene Proeger, PhD (Terry) of Sarasota, Fla., Bill Thiess (Beverly) of Fort Pierce, Fla., Cheryl Steward (Duane) of Eustis, Fla., and Cindy Thiess of Cape Coral, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jacoah Jackson (Andrea) of Cape Coral, Fla., Brandy Jackson of Smyrna, Ga., Shane Steward (Lisa) of Seattle, Wash. and Cody Steward (Michelle) of Winter Springs, Fla.; five great grandchildren; and his constant and beloved companion of 25 years, Mary Ann Mills of Port St. Lucie, Fla.Mr. Thiess had a long and successful career managing oceanfront resorts on Miami Beach from 1956 to 1978, including the Chateau, Sahara, Beau Rivage, Nautilus, Newport, and Sheraton Beach. Upon retiring in 1978, he and his wife moved to Marathon, Fla., where they were members of the Marathon Yacht Club and sailed the Keys and Bahamas until moving to LaBelle, Fla. in 1988. Upon the passing of his wife Mary in 1993, Mr. Thiess moved to St. Lucie County, Fla., where he was a member of the Fort Pierce American Legion Post 40 and the Navy UDT-SEAL Museum, where he served as a volunteer for 24 years. Honoring his request, there will be a small, closed family memorial and his ashes will be spread upon the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

