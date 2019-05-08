Charles K. Rueff passed away on May 6, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born Feb. 29, 1936, to Clarence and Elga (Keith) Rueff in Henryville, Ind. Charlie worked at Ford Motor Company in Louisville, Ky. for 14 years and retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in 1997 after 27 years of service. He moved to Okeechobee in 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Rueff, Okeechobee; sons, Keith (Bonnie), of Port St. Lucie, Chris (Alicia), of West Palm Beach, and Clint, of Boynton Beach; sisters, Alice Amburgey and Arla Archer, both of Scottsburg, Ind.; grandchildren, Elizabeth, of West Palm Beach and Sky, of Boca Raton; Sky's mother, Crista Sullivan, of Boca Raton; stepson, Kevin Moore, of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sister-in-law.
He was pre-deceased by his parents and step-daughter, Kristi Moore.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Okeechobee Health Care Facility, 1646 US-441, Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 8, 2019