CLEWISTON - Charles Malcolm "Scooter" Hall passed away Feb. 15, 2019 in Loxahatchee after a short illness.
|
Scooter was born Oct. 17, 1954 in Clewiston to Joseph Malcolm and Ardis (Bolton) Hall. He married Sandra DeVane on May 2, 1981 in Clewiston. He was a supervisor for U.S. Sugar Corporation for many years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge # 1853 in Clewiston for many years. He enjoyed spending time in the woods riding his four-wheeler. Scooter was a loving man who will be missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren and sisters.
Scooter leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Sandra Hall of Clewiston; daughters, Lauren and Lindsay; three grandchildren; two sisters, Ardis Hammock and Candice Hall.
Scooter's life was celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Clewiston with Pastor Jeff Smith celebrating. Visitation was one hour before the celebration at the church.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 20, 2019