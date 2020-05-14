MOORE HAVEN - Charles R. Clemons, Sr. passed away May 10, 2020 in Moore Haven.

He was born July 19, 1947 in Clewiston, Fla., to the late Fred and the late Ruth Clemons. Mr. Clemons married Angelus Miller; she survives. Charles was a truck driver for most of his life. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He loved to fish and spend time with his family and close friends.

He also leaves behind his children, Sheryl Thomas, Theresa Boring, Ted Ross, Charles R. Clemons, Jr., and Jason Long; thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Following the Coronavirus guidelines, a visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 202 from 4-6 p.m. limited to 10 people in the funeral home at a time, a graveside service will be at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Fort Denaud Cemetery also limited to 10 people at the graveside.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







