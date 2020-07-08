Charles Robert
Eisenbrey, Sr., 80
Okeechobee - Charles Robert Eisenbrey, Sr. died July 1, 2020. He was born August 1, 1939 in Yardley, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Margaret (Dallas) Eisenbrey. A resident of Okeechobee since 1995, he enjoyed puzzles, coloring, reading, drawing, and watching Westerns.
Mr. Eisenbrey was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Eisenbrey.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Eisenbrey, Jr. (Tonya), of Okeechobee, and Roger Eisenbrey, of California; daughter, Cynthia Eisenbrey, of California, grandchildren, Brittany and Weston; great grandchildren, Jetta, Clayson, Kamden, Brittyn, and Lennox; sister, Joan Witzel, of Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.