1/1
Charles Wayne Whidden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Wayne Whidden
Charles Wayne Whidden died July 28, 2020. He was born March 31, 1956 in Magnolia, Arkansas to Marion Whidden and Edna Mills. He had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and cooking.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Valerie Whidden; sons, Corey Whidden, Jonas Whidden, Adam Whidden; step-daughter, Taylor Gring; step-grandson, Neily Cook; brother, Thomas "Eugene" Whidden (Cathy); sisters, Wanda Weiland (Ted), Sandra Johnson (Mark); father, Marion Whidden; and mother, Edna Mills.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved