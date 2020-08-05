Charles Wayne Whidden
Charles Wayne Whidden died July 28, 2020. He was born March 31, 1956 in Magnolia, Arkansas to Marion Whidden and Edna Mills. He had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and cooking.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Valerie Whidden; sons, Corey Whidden, Jonas Whidden, Adam Whidden; step-daughter, Taylor Gring; step-grandson, Neily Cook; brother, Thomas "Eugene" Whidden (Cathy); sisters, Wanda Weiland (Ted), Sandra Johnson (Mark); father, Marion Whidden; and mother, Edna Mills.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
