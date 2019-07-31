Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charley Ray Fletcher. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Send Flowers Obituary

Charley Ray Fletcher, age 75 of Clewiston, Florida passed away on July 25, 2019 at 11:24 p.m. surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Ray was a lifelong resident of Clewiston, graduating from Clewiston High School Class of 1963. He owned and operated his own auto mechanic business for many years often saying if it hadn't been for the Ford Motor Company, his family would have gone hungry. He retired from the City of Clewiston in 2015 after 15 years of making sure the golf carts were mechanically sound and the greens were will maintained. He took pride in every job he ever had, no matter how big or how small. Ray was born on September 22, 1943 in Meigs, Georgia but at the age of one his family moved to Clewiston. Except for the seven years he lived in Georgia, Clewiston would remain his home. He was an active member of Clewiston Gospel Ministries, right up until his health declined. A very spiritual man, his personal relationship with the Lord will forever influence the lives of any and all who knew him.

Ray leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Marlin Fletcher; their five daughters, Debi

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Montine Fletcher; his sister, Shirley Cotton; nephew, Dewayne Cotton; sister-in-law, Dianne Fletcher, and one grandson, James Ray Sewell.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home. A celebration of Ray's life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Clewiston Gospel Ministries where Brother Jim Yates officiated. Final resting place for Ray will be in Screven City Cemetery in Screven, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the made in Charley Ray Fletcher's name.

Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston is in charge of the Florida arrangements and Rinehart Funeral Home in Jesup, Georgia are in charge of the Georgia arrangements.





Charley Ray Fletcher, age 75 of Clewiston, Florida passed away on July 25, 2019 at 11:24 p.m. surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.Ray was a lifelong resident of Clewiston, graduating from Clewiston High School Class of 1963. He owned and operated his own auto mechanic business for many years often saying if it hadn't been for the Ford Motor Company, his family would have gone hungry. He retired from the City of Clewiston in 2015 after 15 years of making sure the golf carts were mechanically sound and the greens were will maintained. He took pride in every job he ever had, no matter how big or how small. Ray was born on September 22, 1943 in Meigs, Georgia but at the age of one his family moved to Clewiston. Except for the seven years he lived in Georgia, Clewiston would remain his home. He was an active member of Clewiston Gospel Ministries, right up until his health declined. A very spiritual man, his personal relationship with the Lord will forever influence the lives of any and all who knew him.Ray leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 36 years, Marlin Fletcher; their five daughters, Debi Smith and her husband Edward of Clewiston, Florida, Cindy Valdez and her husband Raul of Jesup, Georgia, Pam Fletcher and her significant other Lois Mullen of Fort Myers, Karen Shaw and her husband Donny of Clewiston, and Leann Pilarski and her husband Jeremy of North Port, Florida, and together they made a family. These girls blessed him and Marlin with ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren. He also is survived by a brother, Ronald Fletcher; and a sister, Faye Dixon and her husband Junior both from Clewiston, Florida; a sister-in-law, Donna Montgomery and her husband Monte, her three children, and seven grandchildren of Screven, Georgia, whom he loved as his own grandchildren. He was without a doubt their papa and he loved his babies, big or small. Other survivors include a special nephew and niece, Stevie and Tammy Cotton of Clewiston; as well a host of other family and friends. He is also survived by the mother of his four girls, Ann Lowery of Clewiston.Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Montine Fletcher; his sister, Shirley Cotton; nephew, Dewayne Cotton; sister-in-law, Dianne Fletcher, and one grandson, James Ray Sewell.Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home. A celebration of Ray's life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Clewiston Gospel Ministries where Brother Jim Yates officiated. Final resting place for Ray will be in Screven City Cemetery in Screven, Georgia.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the made in Charley Ray Fletcher's name.Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston is in charge of the Florida arrangements and Rinehart Funeral Home in Jesup, Georgia are in charge of the Georgia arrangements. Published in NewsZapFL on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.