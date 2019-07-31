Charlie LeeQuan Ford transitioned on July 21, 2019 at the age of 24, leaving to mourn mother, Pauline Lewis, grandmother, Mazie Ford, family and friends. Charlie was well loved and cherished by all and will never be forgotten.
What we see will last only a short time, but what we cannot see will last forever.
2 Corinthians 4:18
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Arching Oaks Ranch, 3923 East State Road 80, LaBelle, Fla. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, Clewiston, Fla. Interment will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 in Ortona Cemetery, Moore Haven.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 31, 2019