Christopher Jay Crooms
We are saddened to announce that Christopher "Jay" Crooms passed away on September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Jay was a hero and warrior but eventually succumbed to the awful disease that he fought for nearly one year. Jay was born in Savannah, Georgia on October 17, 1969 to Robert and Josie Crooms. Jay was the youngest of 4 siblings.
Jay's family moved around a lot in his early school years in light of the fact that his dad "Coach Crooms" was a football coach. The family eventually settled in Williston, Florida where Jay graduated high school in 1988.
Jay was an avid golfer and after graduation he played golf on the Hogan Tour which eventually became the Nike Tour. Jay attended the police academy and dedicated nearly 23 years of his life to law enforcement (Department of Corrections and Levy County Sheriff's Office). While at the sheriff's office he wore many hats, patrol, K9, SIU and CID. In 2016 he retired as a Corporal from the Levy County Sheriff's Office to pursue his second career and lifelong dream of following in his father's footsteps by coaching high school football. In 2018 Jay graduated from American Military University with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice with honors.
Jay coached football at Countryside Christian for 5 years and for the past 6 years he has been on the coaching staff at Williston High School.
For those of you who knew Jay personally, you know he was always the life of a party and he never met a stranger. He dedicated his entire adult life to the community of Levy County in some way shape or form. Jay was a kind soul and had a heart of gold.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Melinda, his daughter Madison Castaneda (William) all of Williston, Fla. He also leaves behind his two sisters and a brother, Tina Maze of Athens, Ga., Staci Pautler (Brent) of Sharpsburg, Ga. and Robert Carlton Crooms, III of Williston, Fla. His loving mother Josie B. Crooms passed away November 30, 2011 and his loving father Robert Carlton Crooms, Jr. passed away September 22, 2020.
We will have Celebration of Life for Jay on October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Café at Williston Middle High School. As you all know red and black were his favorite colors, please wear these colors to honor him. We do ask that everyone wear masks.
For those who wish to show your expressions of sympathy, donations may be sent directly to the family to assist with medical costs and expenses.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry RD, Newberry, FL 32669. www.milamfh.com