CLEWISTON - Christopher V. Willis, passed away Dec. 14, 2019 in Atlantis.
Christopher was born Jan. 20, 1959 in Belle Glade, Fla., to Kelly and Jewell (Boatwright) Willis. Mr. Willis married Kimberly Means. He was a master mechanic, who was able to work on all types of automotive, electrical, refrigeration, and mechanical items. He loved to go to Pine Island and spend time in the water fishing. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years; Kimberly Willis; sons, Dwight Willis and Jeremy Bryant; daughter, Chynna Self; two grandchildren, Cricket Bryant and Kaylee Yebba; one brother, Ivan Willis;and one sister, Suzanne Willis.
Christopher was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Bobby Willis.
A Celebration of Christopher will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston. The family invites everyone to come share memories of Christopher during this time of celebration.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 19, 2019