Clara Ann B. Ortiz of Ray City passed away early Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 morning at her residence. She was born Jan. 27, 1943 in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late Herbert and Margaret Marie Misshoe Pitt. Clara enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Thompson; and three brothers, Delando Pitt, Frank Pitt and William Pitt.Survivors include: husband, Israel Ortiz of Ray City, Ga.; son, Larry W. Elmore of Valdosta, Ga.; daughters and son-in-laws, Paty L. (Martin) Vazquez of Pearson, Ga., Debra E. (Bernabe) Serrano of Ray City, Ga. Charlene D. (Joe Gonzalez) Butler of Arabi, Ga., Margaret M. Alcala of Ray City, Ga.; sons and daughter-in-laws, Ron W. (Brenda) Elmore of Jacksonville, Fla., Frank E. (Becky) Briggs of Hahira, Ga.; 13 grandchildren, Lupe, Maria, Jesse, Taisak, Terry, Pannee, Keaton, Santiago, Clara Ann, Alexander, Crystal, Allison, Katie; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Jackie Pitt of Coco Beach Fla.; sister, Anita Perez of Coco Beach, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Cat Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 4919 Cat Creek with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.Sympathy may be expressed online at www.musicfuneralservices.com . The caring and compassionate staff of Music Funeral Services is serving the family of Mrs. Ortiz. Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 20, 2019

