Okeechobee - Clarence Duane Rolen died July 21, 2019. He was born March 5, 1973 in Pace, Florida. A resident of Okeechobee for two years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and running equipment. He loved spending time with his children and his grandchildren.
Mr. Rolen was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Rolen.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Miller, of Georgia; son, Hunter Miller, of Georgia; daughters, Sheyenne Miller, of Georgia, and Tiffany Dilworth, of Palmdale, Florida; parents, Billy Joe and Jean Rolen, of Okeechobee; five grandchildren; brother, Steve Rolen (Debra), of Okeechobee; sisters, Angela Hazellief, of Alabama, and Dana Rolen Sunshine, of Vero Beach; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends for a visitation 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on July 24, 2019