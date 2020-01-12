Okeechobee - Clarence "Stretch" Eugene Sensaboy died Jan. 5, 2020. He was born June 12, 1935 in Loudon, Tenn. to the late Samuel and Tessie (Qualls) Sensaboy. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a resident of Okeechobee for 20 years, formerly of Palm Beach for 30 years. He was a truck driver for most of his life. He loved his dog, Pee-Wee, family, and friends.
Mr. Sensaboy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanette; son, Samuel; and daughter, Sybil.
He is survived by his son, Howard E. Sensaboy, of Okeechobee; daughter, Sharon J. LeClair (Michael), of Maine; four grandchildren, Josiah, Laurisah, Felicity, and Nate; and three great grandchildren, Alex, Hailynn, and Livana.
The family will receive friends 1 p.m. until Military Honors at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 12, 2020