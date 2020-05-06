Claude Sweat
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OKEECHOBEE - Claude Sweat passed away on Wednesday, April, 29, 2020, in Atlantis, Fla.
Claude was born in Brownsville, S.C. to the late Claude F. and Lula Emma Jean McDowell Sweat. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Claude worked for 38 years as a Power Plant Operator for US Sugar.
Claude leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Lynda Sweat; two sons, Wayne (Kim) Farrow and Andy Farrow; as well as two grandchildren, Hannah and Sarah Farrow. He was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
Due to the executive orders by the Governor, gatherings are limited to 10 people at a time. A private graveside service was held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Chad Keathley of the Okeechobee Church of God.
Online condolences may be shared at www.okeechobeeseawinds.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Graveside service
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawinds Funeral Home
3833 SE 18th Terrace
Okeechobee, FL 34974
(863) 357-7283
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved