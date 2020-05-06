OKEECHOBEE - Claude Sweat passed away on Wednesday, April, 29, 2020, in Atlantis, Fla.
Claude was born in Brownsville, S.C. to the late Claude F. and Lula Emma Jean McDowell Sweat. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Claude worked for 38 years as a Power Plant Operator for US Sugar.
Claude leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Lynda Sweat; two sons, Wayne (Kim) Farrow and Andy Farrow; as well as two grandchildren, Hannah and Sarah Farrow. He was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
Due to the executive orders by the Governor, gatherings are limited to 10 people at a time. A private graveside service was held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Chad Keathley of the Okeechobee Church of God.
Online condolences may be shared at www.okeechobeeseawinds.com
Published in NewsZapFL on May 6, 2020.