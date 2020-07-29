1/
Clifford Darryl Eugene Armstrong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Darryl Eugene
Armstrong, 53
Okeechobee - Clifford Darryl Eugene Armstrong died July 16, 2020. He was born April 24, 1967 in Avon Park. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. A resident of Okeechobee for six years, he was a PBA member and enjoyed computers and vacationing. He was an honest man.
Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife of 21 years, Charlene Armstrong, of Okeechobee; sons, Robert "Alex" Armstrong (Nesi), of Hawaii, and Jason Stroud (Hunter), of North Carolina; mother, Judy Jackson, of Okeechobee; and brother, Ray Simmons, of Okeechobee.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved