Clifford Darryl Eugene
Armstrong, 53
Okeechobee - Clifford Darryl Eugene Armstrong died July 16, 2020. He was born April 24, 1967 in Avon Park. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. A resident of Okeechobee for six years, he was a PBA member and enjoyed computers and vacationing. He was an honest man.
Mr. Armstrong is survived by his wife of 21 years, Charlene Armstrong, of Okeechobee; sons, Robert "Alex" Armstrong (Nesi), of Hawaii, and Jason Stroud (Hunter), of North Carolina; mother, Judy Jackson, of Okeechobee; and brother, Ray Simmons, of Okeechobee.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
