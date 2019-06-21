Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Regina Shoots. View Sign Service Information Thorne's Mortuary, Inc. - Stuart 420 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Stuart , FL 34994 (772)-223-0900 Send Flowers Obituary

Constance Regina Shoots was born to Lillie Mae Brits Yorker and Victor Brits on September 18, 1951 in Sebring, FL.

She graduated from Okeechobee High School in 1969 and after that she married John (Walgreen) Jarvis. To this union three children were born. "Connie" served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. She was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Okeechobee, where she often shared her culinary expertise on various church events.

She will be remembered as one who nurtured others with joy and assisted in care of her sister, Myra Brits' children after her death.

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, she peacefully transitioned from earth to glory and leaves to cherish her loving memory: one daughter, Bridgette Williams (Terry) Okeechobee, FL; one son, Cornelius Jarvis (NaTasha) Arcadia, FL; grandchildren Terry Williams Jr. Okeechobee, FL; Ashley Jarvis, Okeechobee, FL; A'latiara Jarvis, Cashara Jarvis, Okeechobee, FL; Cody Jarvis, Tampa, FL; Aeneas Jarvis, Tampa, FL; Cornesha Jarvis Okeechobee, FL; Charizma Jarvis, Wellington, FL; Zarionna Jarvis, and Asianna Payne, both of Arcadia, FL; great-grandchildren Avin, TaNorris, and Cashari all of Okeechobee, FL; two nieces, Tiffany Brits Warner Robins, Georgia and Carol Yorker, New Port Richey, FL; godson, Edward Munoz, Okeechobee, FL; and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Mt. Olive MBC in Okeechobee. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bethel MBC in Okeechobee time 11am. She will await the resurrection at Evergreen Cemetery in Okeechobee.

Professional services are by Thorne's Mortuary in Stuart, FL.





