Copeland Edward Rankine
Copeland Edward Rankine, 79
Okeechobee - Mr. Copeland Edward Rankine went home to be with the Lord in the peace and quiet of his home on July 15, 2020.
He was born in Westmoreland, Jamaica to the late Jonny and Amy Rankine on August 23, 1940. He was educated in Westmoreland, Jamaica. Copeland was employed at Eckerd Youth Development Center as an Air Conditioning Mechanic until he retired in 1995.
Copeland was a loving brother, husband, father, and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Remaining behind to cherish his precious memories are his devoted wife, Eriel Rankine, of Okeechobee; ten children, Kalonda, Tenelius, Kynthia, Jackie, Andriana, Oneil, Querdia, Delane, Michelle, and Nickie; brother, Herman Reid; host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and friend, Jacquelyn Garner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Visitation was at 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 29, 2020.
