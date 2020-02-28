Okeechobee - Gene Woods died Feb. 25, 2020. He was born April 17, 1940 in Florence, Ala. A resident of Okeechobee since 1965, he attended the Church of God of Prophecy. He served as County Commissioner in Okeechobee for twelve years.
He enjoyed fishing, listening to country music in his truck, and visiting with neighbors while riding around on his golf cart. Gene had been a concrete contractor for over 40 years in Okeechobee and owned Gene Woods and Sons Concrete.
Mr. Woods is survived by his wife of 60 years, Georgia Mae Woods; sons, Keith Woods (Missy), Shannon Woods (Tammy), and Cam Woods (Liz), all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Preston, Travis (Hannah), and Taylor Paige; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Zecheriah, Ezekiel, and Victoria; and brother, Floyd Woods.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Bevis officiating.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 28, 2020