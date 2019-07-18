Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ponger-Kays-Grady ARCADIA - Arcadia 50 N Hillsborough Ave Arcadia , FL 34266 (863)-494-4101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home Chapel 50 N. Hillsborough Ave. Arcadia , FL View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home Chapel 50 N. Hillsborough Ave. Arcadia , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FT. MYERS - Curtis Wilbur Skates passed away on July 14, 2019 in Lehigh Acres. He was born Dec. 26, 1931 in Arcadia, Fla. to the late Belford J. and Mable Ruth Drawdy Skates. He was a lifetime resident of the SW Florida community. Curtis was of the Protestant faith and member of the LaBelle Revival Center.

Curtis was born in Arcadia during the Great Depression, and during his life he saw many changes in Florida and the United States. He spent his younger years roaming the woods and prairies between Arcadia and Venus, helping his father in a variety of endeavors to keep the family fed. He captured and fattened wild hogs for resale, raised cattle, and spent all summer each year in the woods gathering and driving wild cattle to dipping vats to earn enough money for school clothes.

When he was 17 years old he met a waitress at a restaurant in Arcadia, and married her 30 days later. Curt and Mildred spent their life together, only separated by her death in 2016. They led an adventurous life and blessed their children and grandchildren immensely. Curtis entered the construction business early in life, and he became a carpenter of great skill and knowledge. Capable of building a home entirely alone, from site prep to finish work, he and Mildred moved the family to Sanibel Island in the 1950's and he built many homes there. Following that, they moved to Buckingham in east Lee County and Curt went to work for Lehigh Corporation, building or overseeing construction of hundreds of homes in Lehigh Acres during the 1960's and 70's. Eventually going into business for himself as a roofing contractor with Lehigh Roofing Company, Inc. Upon retiring from the construction business, Curtis returned to his roots, and went back to raising cattle in SW Florida, a business he truly loved and enjoyed. During his lifetime Curtis served as president of the Lee County Cattlemen's Association and SW Florida Sheet Metal & Roofing Association and sat on the Soil and Water Conservation Board. He also served on or supported many other organizations that promoted agriculture and youth, including Boy Scouts of America, 4-H, the Southwest Florida Fair, and the Lee County Posse. He sold his last few heifers to family members in 2017, and fully retired at the age of 85.

Curtis loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending his time with his family. He also loved country and gospel music, and he would sing gospel music at church and karaoke music at local area restaurants after he retired. He met and married his wife Shirl and spent his last years enjoying life with her, singing and attending church faithfully. He was truly loved and respected by everyone who knew him.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Shirley Anne Skates of Fort Myers, Fla.; sons, Curtis James (Wilma) Skates, and Terry G. (Hanson) Skates, all of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Jerry C. (Linda) Skates, of Lakeport, Fla.; his daughter, Cynthia D. (Eric) Widener of Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as four grandchildren, Jamie, Becky, Erik, and Amy; and nine great-grandchildren, David Ryan, Rachel, Lindsay, Charlie, Cody, Kendal, Kelsey, Hailey, and Renee. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred L. Crawford; his parents; his brother, Belford W. Skates; his sisters, Florence Shaw, and Peggy E. Keirce.

A visitation of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home Chapel 50 N. Hillsborough, Ave. Arcadia, FL 34266.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lester Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Joshua Creek Cemetery, Arcadia.

Online condolences can be made at

Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements.





FT. MYERS - Curtis Wilbur Skates passed away on July 14, 2019 in Lehigh Acres. He was born Dec. 26, 1931 in Arcadia, Fla. to the late Belford J. and Mable Ruth Drawdy Skates. He was a lifetime resident of the SW Florida community. Curtis was of the Protestant faith and member of the LaBelle Revival Center.Curtis was born in Arcadia during the Great Depression, and during his life he saw many changes in Florida and the United States. He spent his younger years roaming the woods and prairies between Arcadia and Venus, helping his father in a variety of endeavors to keep the family fed. He captured and fattened wild hogs for resale, raised cattle, and spent all summer each year in the woods gathering and driving wild cattle to dipping vats to earn enough money for school clothes.When he was 17 years old he met a waitress at a restaurant in Arcadia, and married her 30 days later. Curt and Mildred spent their life together, only separated by her death in 2016. They led an adventurous life and blessed their children and grandchildren immensely. Curtis entered the construction business early in life, and he became a carpenter of great skill and knowledge. Capable of building a home entirely alone, from site prep to finish work, he and Mildred moved the family to Sanibel Island in the 1950's and he built many homes there. Following that, they moved to Buckingham in east Lee County and Curt went to work for Lehigh Corporation, building or overseeing construction of hundreds of homes in Lehigh Acres during the 1960's and 70's. Eventually going into business for himself as a roofing contractor with Lehigh Roofing Company, Inc. Upon retiring from the construction business, Curtis returned to his roots, and went back to raising cattle in SW Florida, a business he truly loved and enjoyed. During his lifetime Curtis served as president of the Lee County Cattlemen's Association and SW Florida Sheet Metal & Roofing Association and sat on the Soil and Water Conservation Board. He also served on or supported many other organizations that promoted agriculture and youth, including Boy Scouts of America, 4-H, the Southwest Florida Fair, and the Lee County Posse. He sold his last few heifers to family members in 2017, and fully retired at the age of 85.Curtis loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending his time with his family. He also loved country and gospel music, and he would sing gospel music at church and karaoke music at local area restaurants after he retired. He met and married his wife Shirl and spent his last years enjoying life with her, singing and attending church faithfully. He was truly loved and respected by everyone who knew him.Curtis is survived by his wife, Shirley Anne Skates of Fort Myers, Fla.; sons, Curtis James (Wilma) Skates, and Terry G. (Hanson) Skates, all of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Jerry C. (Linda) Skates, of Lakeport, Fla.; his daughter, Cynthia D. (Eric) Widener of Fort Myers, Fla.; as well as four grandchildren, Jamie, Becky, Erik, and Amy; and nine great-grandchildren, David Ryan, Rachel, Lindsay, Charlie, Cody, Kendal, Kelsey, Hailey, and Renee. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred L. Crawford; his parents; his brother, Belford W. Skates; his sisters, Florence Shaw, and Peggy E. Keirce.A visitation of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home Chapel 50 N. Hillsborough, Ave. Arcadia, FL 34266.Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lester Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Joshua Creek Cemetery, Arcadia.Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in NewsZapFL on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close