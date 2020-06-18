Cuthbert M. Strong
1930 - 2020
LABELLE - Cuthbert M Strong (Beth) passed away May 31, 2020 in Leigh Acres, FL.
She was born February 4, 1930 in Glades County, FL to the late William Henry and Cuthbert (Browning) McDuffie. She graduated from Moore Haven High School. During her lifetime, Cuthbert, enjoyed deer hunting, salt water fishing, salmon fishing and traveling with her late husband, Brines Strong. They had many years of happiness traveling to Alaska, Washington State and other locations in their motor home.
Cuthbert is survived by a son, William Michael Douglas "Mike," of Gulf Breeze, FL. A brother, Henry McDuffie of Lakeport, FL, a sister, Glenora Purvis of Leigh Acres, FL and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Brines Strong.
A memorial service to honor to life of Beth will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, where a visitation will be one hour before. LaBelle, FL
A memorial service to honor Beth's life will be held at a later date in Rushville, IL.
Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or to a charitable organization of your choice.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home – LaBelle, FL.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
JUN
18
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
