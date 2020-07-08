Cynthia Ann Young, 63

Cynthia Ann Young passed on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born May 14, 1957 in Elmira, New York. She was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the American Legion. She bartended at ATC Liquor and Lounge and worked for Big Lake Cancer Center. She had a nurturing soul and loved to care for children. She will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Ann Sullivan Baxter of Okeechobee, Florida; brother, Timothy Dunn of Homestead, Florida; brother, Jonathan Dunn of Douglas, Georgia; daughters, Dawn Deen of Waycross, Georgia, Jessica Young of Arab, Alabama and Kenya Sandy of Okeechobee, Florida; and grandchildren, Dakota Feldpusch, Brianna Villarreal and Kason Sandy and many friends.

She was proceeded in death by her great grandparents, Charles and Grace Sullivan of Okeechobee, Florida; sister, Charmaine Seybert of Oneonta, Alabama; brother, Mark Dunn of Douglas, Georgia; and her significant other of 26 years, Lavon Dickey of Cord, Arkansas.

No services will be held; however, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. The family asks that no flowers be sent but cards can be mailed to In Care of Cynthia Young, PO Box 63 Hoboken, Georgia 31542.







