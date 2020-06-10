Okeechobee â€" Daisy Greer Campbell died June 4, 2020. She was born March 18, 1950 in Kentucky to Benjamin and Lois Greer. A resident of Okeechobee since 1986, she was a member of The Gathering, and also a board member of Lighthouse Refuge. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, painting, and tried her best with gardening.
Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 40 years, William Henry Campbell; brothers, Ricky, Larry, and TJ; sister, Wanda Jean; and sons, Ronald Lee and William Ray.
She is survived by her son, Delmer Dewayne (Karleen), of Missouri; daughters, Sherry Webber (Walter), of Lake Worth, Bobbie Ingram (Rickey) and Betty Jo Campbell, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Ronnie, Tommy, Johnny, Terri Lynn, Nickey, Gage, Seth, Mackenzie, Thomas, William, Delmer, Devin, Tessa, Colt, and Andrew; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Dale, Tony, and Charles; and sisters, Lucille and Pauline.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 10, 2020.