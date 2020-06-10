Daisy Greer Campbell
1950 - 2020
Okeechobee â€" Daisy Greer Campbell died June 4, 2020. She was born March 18, 1950 in Kentucky to Benjamin and Lois Greer. A resident of Okeechobee since 1986, she was a member of The Gathering, and also a board member of Lighthouse Refuge. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, painting, and tried her best with gardening.
Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 40 years, William Henry Campbell; brothers, Ricky, Larry, and TJ; sister, Wanda Jean; and sons, Ronald Lee and William Ray.
She is survived by her son, Delmer Dewayne (Karleen), of Missouri; daughters, Sherry Webber (Walter), of Lake Worth, Bobbie Ingram (Rickey) and Betty Jo Campbell, all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Ronnie, Tommy, Johnny, Terri Lynn, Nickey, Gage, Seth, Mackenzie, Thomas, William, Delmer, Devin, Tessa, Colt, and Andrew; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Dale, Tony, and Charles; and sisters, Lucille and Pauline.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
JUN
10
Service
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 7, 2020
"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, we wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the support and courage needed.
June 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
