Okeechobee - Dale Spencer Reiss died Jan. 26, 2020. He was born Oct. 29, 1951 in Detroit, Mich. A resident of Okeechobee since 1965, he was a member of the #9528 in Buckhead Ridge, Eagles #4509, American Legion #64, and AmVets #200. He loved riding motorcycles, boating, diving, shooting his guns, and four-wheeling. He also loved grilling out and entertaining his friends.
Mr. Reiss was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann (Watford) Reiss; parents, Marvin and Joy Reiss; and brother, Larry Reiss.
He is survived by his sister, Dawn Reiss, of Okeechobee; nieces, Shannon Reiss-Garrett (Steve), of Jensen Beach, Dakota Volt, of Okeechobee, and Nicole Sedmina Downs, of Texas; stepson, Michael Lee Hayes; stepdaughter, Dani Hayes Michelena (John); two step-granddaughters, Lindsey and Erin Michelena; and too many close friends to mention.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the #9528, 29012 East SR 78, Okeechobee FL 34974.
Memorial donations may be made to #9528.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 9, 2020