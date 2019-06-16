Daniel Fred Carames

Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Obituary
Okeechobee - Daniel Fred Carames died June 12, 2019. He was born Oct. 28, 1954 in Hicksville, N.Y. A resident of Okeechobee since the late 1980s, he was a member of the Okeechobee Airboat Association. He enjoyed airboating, fishing, frog gigging, riding his side-by-side, stock car racing, and hunting.
Mr. Carames is survived by his wife of three years, Laura Carames, of Okeechobee; daughter, Amanda Carames; stepdaughters, Tracy Frontino (Angel), Tami Gardner, all of Okeechobee, and Crystal Gardner; son, Shawn Carames (Brittany); stepsons, Todd Bunting, Jr. and John White (Angie); nine grandchildren; brother-in-law, Mark and Lori Barlow.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 16, 2019
