Daniel Johnson, 73, of Okeechobee, FL since 1968, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Okeechobee on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 9:12 a.m.

He was born in Brooksville, FL, the youngest of four children born to the parents of the late Arthur Johnson and Relusta Johnson on September 15, 1945. He attended the public schools of Hernandez County, FL and graduated from Morton High School, Brooksville, FL in the Class of 1963.

During his lifetime he was a self-employed truck driver and was a caring father, grandfather and devoted friend.

Along with his parents, Arthur and Relusta Johnson, he was also predeceased by two sisters, Estelle Johnson and Alice Stevens; a daughter, Syreeta L. Johnson; and a son, Boris M. Robinson.

He leaves precious memories in the hearts of a son, Daniel R. Johnson of Tampa, FL; a daughter, Anyah B. Johnson of Okeechobee, FL; a brother, Joe Johnson of Brooksville, FL; five grandchildren, Chase Cunningham, Cornelius M. Merriweather, Terrance Spivey, Gracie Johnson, David Robinson and VeAndrea Mayes; two great-grandchildren, Ke'Aurrie Cooper and Zegery Reeves, III; a god sister, Edna Brown of Brooksville, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Okeechobee, with a celebration of life at the church on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 a.m. Burial following at Evergreen Cemetery, Okeechobee, FL.

