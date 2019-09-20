Daniel Zeb Tharp (1970 - 2019)
Service Information
Morris Funeral Chapel
307 S. Commerce Ave
Sebring, FL
33870
(863)-385-0101
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Okeechobee Church of God
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
North Okeechobee Church of God
Obituary
OKEECHOBEE - Daniel Zeb Tharp passed away Sept. 14, 2019 in Okeechobee. He was born in Pahokee, on Dec. 16, 1970 to the late Earl and Martha (Durrance) Tharp. He was a graduate of Okeechobee High School and a longtime resident of Okeechobee, has held numerous jobs and was working at Seminole Brighton Casino. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; and he is survived by his wife, Kristy Tharp of Texas; brothers, David (Cathy) Tharp and Michael (Maryann) Tharp of Okeechobee; sisters, Sabrina Tharp and Gena (Alton) Fender of Lorida, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 21st at 11:00 a.m. at North Okeechobee Church of God and the family will receive friends from 10-11:00 a.m. before the service. There will be food served at the church after the service. Arrangements by MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 20, 2019
