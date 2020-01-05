Okeechobee - Darlene Victoria Poff died Nov. 12, 2019. She was born Jan. 9, 1923 in Jefferson City, Missouri to the late Dewey and Maude (Reinhardt) Miles. A resident of Okeechobee for 14 years, she was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. Mrs. Poff was an avid reader and loved to cook and take care of family.
Mrs. Poff was preceded in death by her husband, Estel Poff and daughter, Vicki Hahn.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Smith (Craig); six grandchildren, CJ Smith, Jennifer Lorentz, Matthew Hahn, Amber Hahn, Meaghan Hahn, Meredith Hahn; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in November at Peace Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Hospice of Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 5, 2020