Okeechobee - Darrell Clarke Bass died March 1, 2019. He was born Oct. 1, 1968 in West Palm Beach to Richard and Dorthia (Douglas) Bass. He enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, and was an avid photographer. He was well known for his green thumb and loved spending time with his family that he loved dearly.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Clarke Bass.
Mr. Bass is survived by a host of cousins, other family members, and friends.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at The Gathering, 1735 SW 24th Ave., Okeechobee, FL 34974.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 6, 2019