Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Jay (Dick) Crouch. View Sign Service Information Glenn E George & Son Funeral Home 437 Amos Road Shelbyville , IN 46176 (317)-398-4599 Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell Jay (Dick) Crouch, of Flat Rock, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. Born May 3, 1941, in Bartholomew County. He was the son of Dwight and Dica (Curry) Crouch.

Survivors include five children, Tom (Karla) Crouch of St. Paul, Marie Crouch of Indianapolis, Ted (Betty) Crouch of Shelbyville, Tina Everhart and Dawn Taylor, both of Shelbyville; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Crouch of Waldron. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, and son, Brent Crouch (wife Debbie survives).

Mr. Crouch had lived in this area over 50 years after moving from Bartholomew County and had graduated from Columbus High School in 1959. He was the Owner Operator of Crouch Industries for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Sons of the American Legion, and Loyal Order of the Moose.

Dick was an avid bird watcher, he enjoyed spending his winters in Okeechobee, Florida for 31 years. He loved his dog Peaches, and his family and friends.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Road with Pastor Mark Morningstar officiating. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4 - 8 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Shelby County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MHP Oncology in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at





Darrell Jay (Dick) Crouch, of Flat Rock, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home. Born May 3, 1941, in Bartholomew County. He was the son of Dwight and Dica (Curry) Crouch.Survivors include five children, Tom (Karla) Crouch of St. Paul, Marie Crouch of Indianapolis, Ted (Betty) Crouch of Shelbyville, Tina Everhart and Dawn Taylor, both of Shelbyville; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Crouch of Waldron. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, and son, Brent Crouch (wife Debbie survives).Mr. Crouch had lived in this area over 50 years after moving from Bartholomew County and had graduated from Columbus High School in 1959. He was the Owner Operator of Crouch Industries for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Sons of the American Legion, and Loyal Order of the Moose.Dick was an avid bird watcher, he enjoyed spending his winters in Okeechobee, Florida for 31 years. He loved his dog Peaches, and his family and friends.Funeral Services will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Road with Pastor Mark Morningstar officiating. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4 - 8 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Shelby County.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MHP Oncology in care of the funeral home.Online condolences may be shared at glennegeorgeandson.com Published in NewsZapFL on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close