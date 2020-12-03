1/1
Darrell L. Christenson
Darrell L. Christenson, 73
LABELLE - Darrell L Christenson passed away November 28, 2020.
He was born July 27, 1947 in Fargo, N.D., to Arthur and Marion (Jones) Christenson. Darrell Christenson married Cheri Cavin on November 29, 1968 in Fridley, Minnesota. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He and his wife along with other family members built and operated the Whisper Creek RV Park for 30 years. Darrell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed by everyone who loved and knew him.
Darrell leaves behind fond memories with his loving wife of 52 years, Cheri Christenson; his son, Shawn Christenson of LaBelle; and his daughter, Shannon Young and her husband Dan Young of Lehigh Acres; his adorable grandchildren, William Tyler Christenson Young, Dane Young, Deacon Young, Ta'Lynn Christenson, Dani Young, Sydney Young; one brother, Dean Christenson of Minneapolis, Minnesota and many extended family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Arthur Christenson; his mom, Marion Jones Tilbury; and his stepfather, Richard Tilbury; his brother, Don Christenson, and Cal Christenson.
A celebration of Darrell's life will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
