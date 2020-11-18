1/1
Darryl W. Moore
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Darryl W. Moore, 57
CLEWISTON - Darryl W. Moore passed away November 3, 2020 in Hollywood.
He was born Apr. 21, 1963 in Belle Glade, to the late David W. Moore and the late Brenda Lee (Courson) Moore.
Darryl worked for the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida for 40 years. He loved to play golf and enjoyed fishing. Darryl was very dedicated to his family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include one son, Joshua Moore and one daughter, Christina Moore; brother, Arnold Moore; grandchildren, Alisya Mata, Adrian Mata, Jr., Joshua Moore and Kimberly Moore; nieces, Kelsie Moore and Courtney Moore; his long life companion, Anna Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Moore, and his parents.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at New Harvest Church, Clewiston with Pastor Chuck Pelham officiating. Visitation was Friday from 1/2 hour prior to service at New Harvest Church, Clewiston, FL. Interment was on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 am in Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
