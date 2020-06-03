Okeechobee - David "Turbo" Andrew McCormack died March 19, 2020. He was born June 14, 1950 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Edward and Alice (Barnes) McCormack. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He enjoyed racing, riding motorcycles, fishing, and camping. He worked as a mechanic for 50 years.
Mr. McCormack was preceded in death by his wife, Cheri McCormack; parents; and brother, Edward McCormack.
He is survived by his sons, David McCormack (Kathy), Doug Thomas (Maribel), all of Okeechobee, and Scott Bellus (Kat), of Royal Palm; daughters, Mary McCormack, of Okeechobee, Cora McCormack, of St. Cloud, and Jodi Duncan (Ray), of River Ranch; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; brother, Mike McCormack (Nancy), of Okahumpka; and sisters, Trisha Sermons (Kenny), of Leesburg, and Pam McCormack, of Okahumpka.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Mr. McCormack was preceded in death by his wife, Cheri McCormack; parents; and brother, Edward McCormack.
He is survived by his sons, David McCormack (Kathy), Doug Thomas (Maribel), all of Okeechobee, and Scott Bellus (Kat), of Royal Palm; daughters, Mary McCormack, of Okeechobee, Cora McCormack, of St. Cloud, and Jodi Duncan (Ray), of River Ranch; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; brother, Mike McCormack (Nancy), of Okahumpka; and sisters, Trisha Sermons (Kenny), of Leesburg, and Pam McCormack, of Okahumpka.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.