OKEECHOBEE - David Earl Earnest slipped peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Hospice Hamrick Home. Being a resident of Okeechobee since 1970, he was the owner/operator of the Motor Shop and Earnest Electric for many years. David also loved classic cars and motorcycles, playing the guitar, and had a real passion for underwater diving.
David was preceded in death by his father, Gans Earnest; brother, Mike Earnest; brother-in-law, Bill Sherman; nephew, R.C. Matson; and his great niece, Diedra Dunson.
He is survived by his mother, Maudi Earnest, of Okeechobee; brother, Tim Earnest (Norma), of Alabama; sisters, Deloris Sherman, of Okeechobee, Kathy Parkerson (Butch), of Georgia, and Lane Gamiotea (Jamie), of Okeechobee; as well as his faithful dog, Bella; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends for a visitation at the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Services will be at First Baptist Church of Okeechobee at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Friends and family may leave condolences at www.okeechobeefuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
All arrangements are under the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home and Crematory, 400 North Parrott Ave. Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 16, 2019