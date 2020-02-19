David Emory Gillis

Okeechobee - David Emory Gillis died Feb. 13, 2020. He was born Oct. 2, 1942 in Miami, Fla. to Emory and Lillie Mae Gillis. A resident of Okeechobee since 1999, he enjoyed fishing and sitting on his porch enjoying nature.
Mr. Gillis was preceded in death by his daughter, Star; and son, Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Ruthy Gillis; sons, David Jr., David Jr., James, Gene, and Jessie; daughter, Theresa Hooper (Jason); grandchildren, Michael and Kendra Clay.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 19, 2020
