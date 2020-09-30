David G. Grooms, 85
Buckhead Ridge - David G. Grooms of Buckhead Ridge, Florida passed away recently after an extended illness. David, the son of James G. and Sirrilla Johnston Grooms, was born and raised in Jupiter, Florida.
He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He served as Chief of the Jupiter Fire Department for several years; then he served and retired from the Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue Department.
He was an avid fisherman and spent his later years between his homes in Heber Springs, Arkansas and Buckhead Ridge, Florida.
He is survived by his son, Terry Jon Grooms (Connie), of Wylie, Texas; two grandchildren; sister, Rose Grooms Wildes (Frank), of Okeechobee, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Grooms; two brothers, Stanley Grooms and Dan Grooms; and sister, Mylan Austin.
In accordance with David's wishes, no visitation or services are planned.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.